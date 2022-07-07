GUWAHATI: The Guwahati capital city will undergo extension soon.

This was announced by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday.

While the Guwahati city will be extended till Jagiroad in the east, on the west it will reach up to Palashbari.

Moreover, the Assam chief minister announced that the both Jagiroad and Palashbari will be connected with 8-lane highways from Guwahati.

“We will also build an 8-lane super highway between Guwahati and Jagiroad,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Guwahati is the biggest city of Assam and also the largest metropolis in Northeast India.

Dispur, the capital of Assam, is in the circuit city region located within Guwahati.

Guwahati lies between the banks of the Brahmaputra River and the foothills of the Shillong plateau, with LGB International Airport to the west and the town of Narengi to the east.

The North Guwahati area, to the northern bank of the Brahmaputra, is being gradually incorporated into the city limits.

Guwahati is also referred to as “Gateway to North East India”.