Meghalaya : SSLC supplementary exam results soon, direct link here

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has officially announced that the SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) supplementary exam results will be declared on May 26, 2025.

Students who appeared for the exam can check and download their results, along with the complete result booklet, from the official MBOSE websites.

Official Websites to Check MBOSE SSLC Result 2025:

mbose.in

mboseresult.in

megresults.nic.in

Steps to Download Meghalaya SSLC Result 2025:

1.Visit the official website: mbose.in

2. Click on ‘MBOSE Result’ under the SSLC/HSSLC Examination Results 2025 section.

3. Choose your stream:

For Commerce: SSLC Results 2025 (Commerce)

For Science: SSLC Results 2025 (Science)

For Arts: SSLC Results 2025 (Arts)

4. Enter your roll number, exam year, and exam type.

5. Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

6. Your result will appear on the screen.

7. Download and save it for future reference.

How to Download the Full Result Booklet:

Visit mbose.in/result-notification and click on “Click Here To Download Booklet” to access the entire result booklet.

Important Note: The SSLC results will not be displayed at the MBOSE offices in Tura or Shillong.