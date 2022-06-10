Guwahati: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) on Friday declared MBOSE SSLC (Class 10) Result 2022.
This year, a total of 32,678 candidates have passed the Class 10 examination 2022.
The pass percentage of Class 10 Board examinations stands at 56.96%.
Arghadeep Saha and Amebaaihunsha Kharbhih secured the top position in the class 10 exams with 575 marks.
The second rank is secured by two students Rilaakor Lamare and Menangmankhraw Kharkongor and Arghadeep Ghosh bagged the third rank.
The following is the list of top 20 rank holders:
|1
|32182
|Amebaaihunsha Kharbhih (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh)
|575*
|St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School, Marbisu
|59536
|Arghadeep Saha (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Ae)
|575*
|A private Institution
|2
|23382
|Menangmankhraw Kharkongor (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh)
|569*
|St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong
|25957
|Rilaakor Lamare (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,Kh)
|569*
|Auxilium Girls’ Higher Secondary School,Shillong
|3
|55800
|Arghadeep Ghosh (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,H)
|568*
|Sherwood School, Tura
|4
|49815
|Weibha Nongtdu Lakiang (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh)
|567*
|North Liberty Higher Secondary School, Jowai
|5
|24975
|Freddy Lyngkhoi (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh)
|563*
|Sacred Heart Boys’ Higher Secondary School, Shillong
|6
|27387
|Eleazer (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh)
|561*
|Christian Academy, Shillong
|27774
|Labetphylla Shisha Marwein (M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh)
|561*
|Synod Higher Secondary School, Shillong
|57797
|Subhamita Chowdhury (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,H)
|561*
|Embee Rosebud Secondary School,Tura
|7
|26621
|Sreejita Paul (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Ae)
|560*
|Holy Child Higher Secondary School, Shillong
|8
|45976
|Laniewkyrpang Nongrum (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh)
|559*
|Holy Angels Secondary School, Bhoirymbong
|9
|63070
|Nice Parvin Begum (M,S&T,SSc,HPE,As)
|558*
|Bhaitbari Higher Secondary School, Bhaitbari
|10
|63054
|Fatema Jesminara Begum (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,As)
|557*
|Bhaitbari Higher Secondary School,Bhaitbari
|11
|23517
|Saphibet Warjri (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh)
|556*
|Brookside Adventist Higher Secondary School, Shillong
|30794
|Iainehskhem Lyndem (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh)
|556*
|A private Institution
|59537
|Biambong A Sangma (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,G)
|556*
|A private Institution
|12
|24229
|Ferry Filarisha Wann (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,Kh)
|555*
|St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong
|13
|27579
|Philawantei (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) Christian Academy,Shillong
|554*
|27772
|Jesmica Shylla (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) Synod Higher Secondary School,Shillong
|554*
|14
|22655
|Md Abrarul Hoque (E, M, S&T, SSc, HPE, B) Shillong Jail Road Boys’ Higher Secondary School, Shillong
|553*
|23960
|Balarisuk Myria (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Ae) Laitumkhrah Bengali Secondary School,Shillong
|553*
|28744
|Priyo Jyoti Sharma (E, M, S&T, SSc, HPE, Ae) Gorkha Pathshala Higher Secondary School, Shillong
|553*
|15
|27390
|Given (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) Christian Academy,Shillong
|552*
|43840
|Sohan Thapa (M,S&T,SSc,HPE,N) A private Institution
|552*
|16
|23230
|Abhijit Deb (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,H) St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School,Shillong
|551*
|27369
|Ajitesh (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Ae) Christian Academy,Shillong
|551*
|38669
|Adamepynshngain (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) Anderson Higher Secondary School,Nongstoin
|551*
|53914
|Edigio Paia Shylla (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) Sacred Heart Secondary School,Byndihati
|551*
|17
|22519
|Hamebansan Marpna (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,Kh) All Saints’ Diocesan Higher Secondary School,Shillong
|550*
|49026
|Felicia Dan (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) Jaintia Secondary School,Jowai
|550*
|18
|23414
|Richborn Diviny Ora (E, M, S&T, SSc, CSc, Kh) St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong
|549*
|19
|23252
|Ar Meker Marpna (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School,Shillong
|548*
|38746
|Ibalawanbiang (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) Anderson Higher Secondary School,Nongstoin
|548*
|51404
|Tofany Suchiang (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) A private Institution
|548*
|55807
|Dibya Sundar Banerjee (M,S&T,SSc,CSc,H) Sherwood School,Tura
|548*
|55906
|Sanskriti Kumari Mishra (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,H) Sherwood School,Tura
|548*
|19
|55908
|Tanisha Das (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,H) Sherwood School,Tura
|548*
|61569
|Omor Faruk Sk (M, S&T, SSc, HPE, As) Jawaharlal Nehru Higher Secondary School, Phulbari
|548*
|20
|22560
|Sohan Bhattacharjee (E, M, S&T, SSc, CSc, Ae) All Saints’ Diocesan Higher Secondary School, Shillong
|547*
|24118
|Nakisaphi Lalremruati Pautu (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Ae) St. Margaret’s Higher Secondary School,Shillong
|547*
|61556
|Mehedy Hasan Mollah (E, M, S&T, SSc, HPE, As) Jawaharlal Nehru Higher Secondary School, Phulbari
|547*