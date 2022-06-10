Guwahati: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) on Friday declared MBOSE SSLC (Class 10) Result 2022.

This year, a total of 32,678 candidates have passed the Class 10 examination 2022.

The pass percentage of Class 10 Board examinations stands at 56.96%.

Arghadeep Saha and Amebaaihunsha Kharbhih secured the top position in the class 10 exams with 575 marks.

The second rank is secured by two students Rilaakor Lamare and Menangmankhraw Kharkongor and Arghadeep Ghosh bagged the third rank.

The following is the list of top 20 rank holders:

132182Amebaaihunsha Kharbhih (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh)575*
  St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School, Marbisu 
      59536Arghadeep Saha (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Ae)575*
  A private Institution 
223382Menangmankhraw Kharkongor (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh)569*
  St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong 
 25957Rilaakor Lamare (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,Kh)569*
  Auxilium Girls’ Higher Secondary School,Shillong 
355800Arghadeep Ghosh (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,H)568*
  Sherwood School, Tura 
449815Weibha Nongtdu Lakiang (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh)567*
  North Liberty Higher Secondary School, Jowai 
524975Freddy Lyngkhoi (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh)563*
  Sacred Heart Boys’ Higher Secondary School, Shillong 
627387Eleazer (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh)561*
  Christian Academy, Shillong 
 27774Labetphylla Shisha Marwein (M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh)561*
  Synod Higher Secondary School, Shillong 
 57797Subhamita Chowdhury (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,H)561*
  Embee Rosebud Secondary School,Tura 
726621Sreejita Paul (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Ae)560*
  Holy Child Higher Secondary School, Shillong 
845976Laniewkyrpang Nongrum (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh)559*
  Holy Angels Secondary School, Bhoirymbong 
963070Nice Parvin Begum (M,S&T,SSc,HPE,As)558*
  Bhaitbari Higher Secondary School, Bhaitbari 
1063054Fatema Jesminara Begum (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,As)557*
  Bhaitbari Higher Secondary School,Bhaitbari 
1123517Saphibet Warjri (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh)556*
  Brookside Adventist Higher Secondary School, Shillong 
 30794Iainehskhem Lyndem (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh)556*
  A private Institution 
 59537Biambong A Sangma (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,G)556*
  A private Institution 
1224229Ferry Filarisha Wann (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,Kh)555*
  St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong 
    
1327579Philawantei (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) Christian Academy,Shillong554*
 27772Jesmica Shylla (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) Synod Higher Secondary School,Shillong554*
    
1422655Md Abrarul Hoque (E, M, S&T, SSc, HPE, B) Shillong Jail Road Boys’ Higher Secondary School, Shillong553*
 23960Balarisuk Myria (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Ae) Laitumkhrah Bengali Secondary School,Shillong553*
 28744Priyo Jyoti Sharma (E, M, S&T, SSc, HPE, Ae) Gorkha Pathshala Higher Secondary School, Shillong553*
    
1527390Given (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) Christian Academy,Shillong552*
 43840Sohan Thapa (M,S&T,SSc,HPE,N) A private Institution552*
    
1623230Abhijit Deb (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,H) St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School,Shillong551*
 27369Ajitesh (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Ae) Christian Academy,Shillong551*
 38669Adamepynshngain (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) Anderson Higher Secondary School,Nongstoin551*
 53914Edigio Paia Shylla (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) Sacred Heart Secondary School,Byndihati551*
    
1722519Hamebansan Marpna (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,Kh) All Saints’ Diocesan Higher Secondary School,Shillong550*
 49026Felicia Dan (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) Jaintia Secondary School,Jowai550*
1823414Richborn Diviny Ora (E, M, S&T, SSc, CSc, Kh) St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong549*
1923252Ar Meker Marpna (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School,Shillong548*
 38746Ibalawanbiang (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) Anderson Higher Secondary School,Nongstoin548*
 51404Tofany Suchiang (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) A private Institution548*
 55807Dibya Sundar Banerjee (M,S&T,SSc,CSc,H) Sherwood School,Tura548*
 55906Sanskriti Kumari Mishra (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,H) Sherwood School,Tura548*
    
1955908Tanisha Das (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,H) Sherwood School,Tura548*
 61569Omor Faruk Sk (M, S&T, SSc, HPE, As) Jawaharlal Nehru Higher Secondary School, Phulbari548*
    
2022560Sohan Bhattacharjee (E, M, S&T, SSc, CSc, Ae) All Saints’ Diocesan Higher Secondary School, Shillong547*
 24118Nakisaphi Lalremruati Pautu (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Ae) St. Margaret’s Higher Secondary School,Shillong547*
 61556Mehedy Hasan Mollah (E, M, S&T, SSc, HPE, As) Jawaharlal Nehru Higher Secondary School, Phulbari547*

