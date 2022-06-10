Guwahati: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) on Friday declared MBOSE SSLC (Class 10) Result 2022.

This year, a total of 32,678 candidates have passed the Class 10 examination 2022.

The pass percentage of Class 10 Board examinations stands at 56.96%.

Arghadeep Saha and Amebaaihunsha Kharbhih secured the top position in the class 10 exams with 575 marks.

The second rank is secured by two students Rilaakor Lamare and Menangmankhraw Kharkongor and Arghadeep Ghosh bagged the third rank.

The following is the list of top 20 rank holders:

1 32182 Amebaaihunsha Kharbhih (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) 575* St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School, Marbisu 59536 Arghadeep Saha (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Ae) 575* A private Institution 2 23382 Menangmankhraw Kharkongor (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) 569* St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong 25957 Rilaakor Lamare (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,Kh) 569* Auxilium Girls’ Higher Secondary School,Shillong 3 55800 Arghadeep Ghosh (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,H) 568* Sherwood School, Tura 4 49815 Weibha Nongtdu Lakiang (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) 567* North Liberty Higher Secondary School, Jowai 5 24975 Freddy Lyngkhoi (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) 563* Sacred Heart Boys’ Higher Secondary School, Shillong 6 27387 Eleazer (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) 561* Christian Academy, Shillong 27774 Labetphylla Shisha Marwein (M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) 561* Synod Higher Secondary School, Shillong 57797 Subhamita Chowdhury (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,H) 561* Embee Rosebud Secondary School,Tura 7 26621 Sreejita Paul (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Ae) 560* Holy Child Higher Secondary School, Shillong 8 45976 Laniewkyrpang Nongrum (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) 559* Holy Angels Secondary School, Bhoirymbong 9 63070 Nice Parvin Begum (M,S&T,SSc,HPE,As) 558* Bhaitbari Higher Secondary School, Bhaitbari 10 63054 Fatema Jesminara Begum (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,As) 557* Bhaitbari Higher Secondary School,Bhaitbari 11 23517 Saphibet Warjri (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) 556* Brookside Adventist Higher Secondary School, Shillong 30794 Iainehskhem Lyndem (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) 556* A private Institution 59537 Biambong A Sangma (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,G) 556* A private Institution 12 24229 Ferry Filarisha Wann (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,Kh) 555* St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong

13 27579 Philawantei (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) Christian Academy,Shillong 554* 27772 Jesmica Shylla (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) Synod Higher Secondary School,Shillong 554* 14 22655 Md Abrarul Hoque (E, M, S&T, SSc, HPE, B) Shillong Jail Road Boys’ Higher Secondary School, Shillong 553* 23960 Balarisuk Myria (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Ae) Laitumkhrah Bengali Secondary School,Shillong 553* 28744 Priyo Jyoti Sharma (E, M, S&T, SSc, HPE, Ae) Gorkha Pathshala Higher Secondary School, Shillong 553* 15 27390 Given (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) Christian Academy,Shillong 552* 43840 Sohan Thapa (M,S&T,SSc,HPE,N) A private Institution 552* 16 23230 Abhijit Deb (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,H) St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School,Shillong 551* 27369 Ajitesh (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Ae) Christian Academy,Shillong 551* 38669 Adamepynshngain (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) Anderson Higher Secondary School,Nongstoin 551* 53914 Edigio Paia Shylla (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) Sacred Heart Secondary School,Byndihati 551* 17 22519 Hamebansan Marpna (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,Kh) All Saints’ Diocesan Higher Secondary School,Shillong 550* 49026 Felicia Dan (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) Jaintia Secondary School,Jowai 550* 18 23414 Richborn Diviny Ora (E, M, S&T, SSc, CSc, Kh) St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong 549* 19 23252 Ar Meker Marpna (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School,Shillong 548* 38746 Ibalawanbiang (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) Anderson Higher Secondary School,Nongstoin 548* 51404 Tofany Suchiang (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) A private Institution 548* 55807 Dibya Sundar Banerjee (M,S&T,SSc,CSc,H) Sherwood School,Tura 548* 55906 Sanskriti Kumari Mishra (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,H) Sherwood School,Tura 548*

19 55908 Tanisha Das (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,H) Sherwood School,Tura 548* 61569 Omor Faruk Sk (M, S&T, SSc, HPE, As) Jawaharlal Nehru Higher Secondary School, Phulbari 548* 20 22560 Sohan Bhattacharjee (E, M, S&T, SSc, CSc, Ae) All Saints’ Diocesan Higher Secondary School, Shillong 547* 24118 Nakisaphi Lalremruati Pautu (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Ae) St. Margaret’s Higher Secondary School,Shillong 547* 61556 Mehedy Hasan Mollah (E, M, S&T, SSc, HPE, As) Jawaharlal Nehru Higher Secondary School, Phulbari 547*