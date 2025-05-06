Meghalaya: Shillong Sunburn Fest cancelled, refunds & reschedule update

Guwahati: The much-anticipated Sunburn Summer Fest in Shillong has been cancelled just days before it was set to light up the city, sources confirmed on Tuesday, May 6.

Originally scheduled for May 10 at Lariti, the festival was called off due to adverse weather conditions, leaving thousands of electronic music fans disappointed.

Organizers assured that ticket refunds will be processed online and promised to share updates if the event is rescheduled. The cancellation comes as a blow to fans who were eager to see a star-studded lineup featuring international acts like psytrance legends Vini Vici, electronic heavyweight Dimitri Vegas, progressive house duo DubVision, and UK’s Third Party.

Alongside them, local artists such as Siana Catherine, Gary Daniel, Reuel Roy, Quills, and DJ Aedrian were set to take the stage, blending global beats with local talent.

The inaugural Summer Fest, produced by Spacebound in partnership with Meghalaya Tourism, had big plans for a tropical-themed celebration, complete with LED displays, interactive art, and immersive experiences.

Ticket prices had started at Rs 1,200, with major sponsors including Tuborg and Hyundai, and support from partners like Envision, Spacebound, Boombox, and Meghalaya Tourism.

Ranked 11th on DJ Mag’s “Top 100 Festivals in 2024,” Sunburn has earned a global reputation for bringing world-famous DJs to India and hosting international editions across Sri Lanka, Nepal, Dubai, Oman, and Australia.

Karan Singh, CEO of Sunburn, had called the Shillong event “the start of a fresh chapter” for the festival brand a chance to fuse music, art, and culture in the mystical hills of India’s northeast. The cancellation is seen as a setback in efforts to position Shillong, long known as India’s rock capital, as a key destination on the electronic dance music map.