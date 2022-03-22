The Shillong central jail in Meghalaya is likely to come up in the next 3-4 years.

Around 25 acres of land has been allotted for construction of the jail, which will come up in the new Shillong township.

This was informed by Meghalaya Inspector General of Police (IGP) for prisons – M Kharkrang.

“It is a big project. It will take about 3-4 years,” said Kharkrang.

This will be the first central jail in Meghalaya.

The new central jail will be constructed to decongest the Shillong district jail by segregating convicts from under trial prisoners.

Notably, the British-era Shillong district jail was built in 1897.

The present capacity of the Shillong District Jail is for 175 inmates and about 464 inmates are currently housed in the complex.

Meanwhile, construction of the Nongstoin district jail is underway and nearing completion.

Around 40 percent of the construction work of the Nongstoin jail is yet to be taken up.