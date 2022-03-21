Shillong: A man in Meghalaya rammed his vehicle into the Ri-Bhoi COVID-19 screening centre on Sunday attempting to save his life from abductors.

As per reports, the man who was on his way to Byrnihat from Shillong was asked for a lift by a woman in Mawlai.

When he stopped the vehicle, two men forcefully entered the vehicle and snatched his phone, smartwatch and cash amounting to Rs 1 lakh from him.

Also Read: Assam: Dibrugarh University professor accidentally plays porn during online lecture

They then asked threatened him and asked him to drive till Byrnihat.

However, on reaching Byrnihat, the abductors asked him to turn the vehicle back towards Shillong.

He on being asked to return turned the vehicle towards Shillong and then he rammed the vehicle into the COVID-19 screening centre hoping that the police there would save him.

Although during the impact, he did not receive any injuries, the abductors manage to escape.

The vehicle, a Mahindra Scorpio bearing registration ML-10D-8897 was severely damaged.

Also Read: Tripura: Question of alliance with BJP does not arise anymore, says Pradyot

The police immediately rescued him and had set up a check post in Umsaw, Umiam to trace down the culprits.

During the checking, the police nabbed the suspects.

An FIR was initially filed at the Nongpoh Police Station but then it was transferred to the Mawlai Police Station as the area where the alleged crime started falls under it.