SHILLONG: In a historic shift within the Catholic Church, the Shillong Archdiocese has granted permission for priests to bestow blessings upon same-sex couples, but without any type of ritual of the Church that resembles marriage rite.

In a letter to all the Fathers, Brothers, Sisters and the faithful of the Church, dated 22nd December, 2023, the Archbishop of Archdiocese of Shillong, Most Rev. Victor Lyngdoh, said, “The Catholic Church issued the declaration “Fiducia Supplicans” on the 18th December 2023 through The Dicastery for the Doctrine of Faith and approved by Pope Francis. With this, it will be possible for a Catholic Priest to bless the same-sex couples but without any type of ritual of the Church that resembles marriage rite.”

The letter, accessed by Khasi news portal ‘Ka Shlem‘, stresses on the pastoral meaning of blessings, and is a spontaneous prayer of a priest with informal words.

However, the letter stressed that “This is not to be mistaken as the official liturgical and ritual blessings of the Church during marriage.”

It further said the declaration does not change the Catholic Doctrine of Marriage and the blessing does not signify approval of the union.

“Let us keep the sanctity of Marriage in the Church. Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and Prosperous New Year,” Archdiocese Victor Lyngdoh concluded.

Pope Francis allows priests to bless same-sex couples

After long debates on various platforms and recognizing the need for the Roman Catholic Church to come to terms with the modern structure and need of the society to broaden its scope to become more inclusive, especially welcoming LGBT people in the Church, Pope Francis allowed for priests to bless same-sex couples on December 18, 2023.