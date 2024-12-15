Shillong: The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended seven Bangladeshi nationals who were attempting to infiltrate into India through the international border in the Rattacherra area under the East Jaintia Hills district in Meghalaya.

The BSF troops, acting on specific input, caught the Bangladeshi nationals on December 14, while they were trying to cross the border.

During preliminary questioning, it was revealed that the individuals were lured by two Bangladeshi touts who facilitated their crossing on payment of Taka 1000 each.

Two of the apprehended individuals, identified as Mohammed Shahjahan (55) and his daughter, were also promised free medical treatment at Kolkata by the touts.

The group was bound for Kolkata via the Indian village of Dona Skur-NH 6-Badarpur railway station (Assam).

As a goodwill gesture, all seven individuals were handed over to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) through a flag meeting.

In a separate incident, BSF troops foiled a smuggling attempt along the Indo-Bangladesh border in the Sonata, Dawki, and Kasinda areas under the East Khasi Hills district

The troops seized contraband goods worth Rs 9.83 lakh, including cattle, sugar, liquor, dupattas, truck rims, biscuits, fish, betel nuts, potatoes, blankets, garlic, and other edible goods, meant to be smuggled into Bangladesh.