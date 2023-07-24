Shillong: In response to Meghalaya’s second-poorest ranking in a recent NITI Aayog report, Leader of Opposition Ronnie V Lyngdoh expressed that blame for the “embarrassing status” falls on various entities.

He highlighted politicians, bureaucracy, people, and even religious leaders as contributing factors to the state’s situation.

Lyngdoh spoke of the role of money in elections, stating that political parties approach voters without presenting concrete policies, leading electorates to choose candidates solely based on financial incentives.

Also Read: Manipur: 800 temporary shelter houses for 60000 displaced people planned by August

Regarding the bureaucratic system in the state, the opposition leader criticized it for being lethargic, which further adds to the challenges faced by the region.

He also expressed concern over the inability of many religious leaders to persuade voters to support parties with comprehensive policies and plans for the state, spanning education, social welfare, and healthcare sectors. Without a shift in this pattern, he warned of a bleak future for Meghalaya.

Also Read: Assam: ULFA-I threatens DGP GP Singh alleging ‘fake encounters’

In addition, Lyngdoh added that media outlets need to play a more constructive role in enlightening the public about critical issues.

He further said the significance of religious institutions in providing educational centres in the state and that without their involvement, there could be a dearth of proper educational facilities.