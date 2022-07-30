SHILLONG: At least 21 school students in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya fell ill after taking iron and folic acid tablets.

The incident has been reported from a school at Laitlyngkot village in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

The students that fell ill were of class 6 to 8 of the Kyntiew Shaphrang Higher Secondary School.

Over 70 students had taken the medicine, out of which 21 fell ill.

The 21 students that fell vomited, had stomach aches and also collapsed after having lunch.

The students were immediately admitted to the Laitlyngkot primary health centre (PHC).

According to sources, the medicine which was taken by the students had come under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) project.

The medicine is made available to the students under the Weekly Iron Folic Acid Supplementation (WIFS).

An investigation into the matter will be conducted, sources informed.