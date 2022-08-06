SHILLONG: The report on the death of former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew will be tabled in the Meghalaya assembly on September 9.

This was informed by Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong.

The report on the death of former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew has been prepared by the one-man inquiry commission constituted by the Meghalaya government.

The commission – Justice T Vaiphei inquiry commission – looked into the allegation of Cheristerfield being killed in cold blood by personnel of Meghalaya police and termed it an encounter.

“The autumn session will start from September 9 and on the same day, the inquiry report will be tabled in the House and all the details of the report will be known to the public then,” Meghalaya deputy CM Prestone Tynsong said.

The one-man commission had submitted the report of its findings on the death of Cheristerfield on May 20.

54-year-old Cheristerfield Thangkhiew was known to be one of the most dreaded militant leaders and was the founding general secretary of the HNLC.

Meghalaya police claims that former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew was killed in retaliatory firing.