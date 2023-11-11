Guwahati: The president of the Ri-Bhoi Youth Organisation (RBYO), Baiateilang Lapang, was detained by the Ri Bhoi Police on Thursday night in connection with an alleged extortion case at a petrol station in Byrnihat, Meghalaya.

Giri Prasad, Superintendent of Police of Ri-Bhoi, said that Lapang has been served a notice under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which allows the police to arrest a person without a warrant for questioning.

Also Read: Assam: Siddheshwari Kali Mandir Puja to celebrate golden jubilee in Dibrugarh

Lapang has not been arrested, but he will be questioned by the police about his alleged involvement in the extortion case.

Also Read: Manipur: Hundreds join rally against ‘Educational Negligence’ in Churachandpur

The Ri-Bhoi police also forwarded Lapang to the Shillong Police, as he is wanted here in connection with a series of other extortion cases.

Police have recovered several extortion notes bearing Lapang’s signature, demanding varying amounts of money from traders.