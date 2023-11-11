Imphal: Hundreds of tribal students participated in a “Rally Against Educational Negligence,” protesting against alleged discrimination of Kuki-Zo students in Manipur’s Churachandpur district headquarters on Saturday.

Organised by the Joint Students’ Body (JSB), Churachandpur, and supported by the Kuki Students?’ Organisation (KSO), Churachandpur, the rally started from Lamka Public ground and culminated at the Mini Secretariat complex.

The participants in the rally raised various slogans against the government for the glaring educational disparity.

There were also slogans of consequent negligence on the part of the state in the aftermath of communal violence that rendered hundreds of tribal students unable to resume their classes.

Officially, over 23, 000 students were affected by the violence that broke out between the Kukis and Meities on May 3, 2023.

The JSB through the DC of Churachandpur district submitted a memorandum to the central government demanding among other establishments of a Central University in Churachanpdur, institutes of technical and medical education, timely disbursal of funds and benefits under the tribal ministry to organisations based in the hill districts, and immediate resumption of online examinations conducted by SSC/BANKS-IBPS/UGC NET/NEET-JEE/AGNIVEERS/NTA, etc at CDS-INFOTECH Churachandpur.