Guwahati: Scientists in Meghalaya have found a rare bird called the wren-babbler, and spotted many others in the Sohra area.

Experts say Meghalaya could be a great place for bird tourism, like Arunachal Pradesh.

A team led by wildlife scientists Arpit Deomurari, Steve, and Gaurav Kataria made the remarkable find.

These endemic birds were spotted in familiar habitats like Mawphlang, Sohra, and Mawkdok.

Gaurav Kataria said that there could be a successful birding tourism model of Arunachal Pradesh in Meghalaya, attracting nature enthusiasts from across the globe.

Allan West Kharkongor, Director of Meghalaya Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), pledged dedication to conducting a comprehensive survey and unlocking the state’s birding tourism potential.