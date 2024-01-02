Bangladeshi national handed to BGB after unintentionally entering Meghalaya.

Guwahati: The Border Security Force (BSF) has said that they have handed over a Bangladeshi national to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) after he unintentionally crossed the international border and reached South Garo Hills in Meghalaya.

The BSF Meghalaya shared a tweet on X where they wrote, “43 Battalion BSF Meghalaya handed over a Bangladeshi national, found mentally unstable, to Border Guard Bangladesh. The individual crossed the international boundary and entered Indian territory in South Garo Hills on June 10, 2023, as a goodwill gesture.”

In the past also there have been instances of illegally crossing the international border and entering the Indian region by two other Bangladeshi nationals on May 13.

Both of them were apprehended by the BSF.

The BGB which was earlier known as Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) is the prime force that looks after the extensive borders spanning 4,427 kilometers alongside India and Myanmar.

In the same manner, the BSF is responsible for guarding India’s borders with Bangladesh and Pakistan.