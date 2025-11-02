Guwahati: The Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) has warned the agency constructing the JICA-funded Shillong–Dawki highway for allegedly dumping construction waste into the Umngot River, one of India’s cleanest rivers.

Officials said complaints and viral videos showed the river turning murky due to debris from excavation and earthwork.

Local residents, many dependent on tourism, raised concerns that the pollution could harm the river’s ecology and reputation.

Meghalaya MLA Ricky Syngkon has raised the matter with Union Ministers for Road Transport and Environment. Dawki is famous for the Umngot River’s clear waters, attracting thousands of tourists each year.

After inspecting the site, MSPCB instructed the project management unit in Mylliem, which manages the Shillong–Dawki road project, to stop dumping debris immediately and follow environmental rules.

MSPCB Chairman M. R. Narmaia cited violations under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and asked for compliance with the board’s standard procedure.

The inspection found that large amounts of soil and debris were dumped without containment, causing erosion and sedimentation.

Improper slope management and a lack of stabilisation structures increased landslide risks during rainfall.

Officials said the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), executing the project, did not maintain protective measures like sandbags to prevent sediment from entering the river.

MSPCB has ordered a detailed topography study and submission of a corrective action plan within 15 days.

The Shillong–Dawki road, under construction since December 2021, has faced repeated scrutiny over waste management and slope-cutting practices.

MSPCB has warned that legal action will follow if its orders are not implemented.