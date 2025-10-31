Guwahati: Extensive earth cutting for the widening of the Shillong-Tamabil highway and the alleged disposal of soil and construction debris into the Umgnot and Umtyngar rivers by project agencies have raised serious environmental concerns in Meghalaya.

Ricky Syngkon, the Lok Sabha MP from Shillong, expressed worry over the Umngot river, which has reportedly turned muddy due to soil erosion from upstream construction activities carried out by the National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

In a letter to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Syngkon claimed that dumping soil and other materials into the rivers has caused “severe environmental degradation of the Umngot river (Dawki river).”

He highlighted that the pollution stems from ongoing work under the Shillong-Tamabil Road Expansion Project (71 km of NH-40), implemented by NHIDCL with funding from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The Umngot river, known for its crystal-clear waters that allow visibility of the riverbed up to eight metres deep, is a major tourist attraction.

Syngkon noted that excavated materials have been dumped into the Umtyngar and Umngot rivers, with no visible measures like spoil bank management or silt containment, breaching basic environmental safeguards.

“This situation has alarmed local communities, tourism operators, and environmental groups, who report large-scale dumping of soil and construction waste into river systems, particularly near Umtyngar and Dawki, during hill-cutting operations along the project route,” he said.

He also pointed out that similar violations have occurred in the past, citing the Bhagirathi river case in Uttarakhand, where the National Green Tribunal fined NHIDCL Rs 2 crore for comparable offenses. Syngkon criticized the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board for not taking action so far.

Emphasizing the economic importance of the Umngot river, which supports hundreds of families dependent on tourism, the MP warned that the ongoing degradation has already led to cancellations, affecting the season’s income and threatening Meghalaya’s environmental reputation.

Syngkon urged Minister Gadkari to enforce strict oversight and ensure adherence to global environmental and social safeguards.

He also called for immediate steps to stop soil dumping and recommended a joint inspection by both Central and State government authorities.