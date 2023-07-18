Shillong: Meghalaya police on Sunday nabbed 15 alleged sex workers and seized a huge quantity of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMLF) from the Police Bazar area in Shillong.

The police also conducted vice raids in several other areas of the city and seized 1,12,097 ml of IMFL and 7,74,000 ml of illicit liquor.

In addition, 277 vehicles were compounded for various violations and over Rs 2 lakh was realised as a penalty.

Some of the violations include drunken driving, riding without a helmet, modified silencers, tinted glasses and other Motor Vehicle Act offences.

East Khasi Hills SP Sylvester Nongtnger said that foot patrolling has been intensified in the areas around Police Bazaar to take action against sex workers.

He said that the police have also started conducting vice raids and vigorous patrolling in the areas within Shillong City for the safety of the public and also to prevent untoward incidents.

The police have booked the arrested sex workers under the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act and further legal action is being taken, said an official.