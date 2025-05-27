Guwahati: East Khasi Hills police have launched a manhunt to identify and arrest a masked man accused of molesting schoolgirls in Meghalaya’s Umsohsun.

Due to the gravity of the case, authorities have registered it as a Special Registration (SR) case, confirmed Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem on Monday.

“We’ve categorized this as an SR case because of its sensitive nature,” Syiem told the media.

Police teams, including the district’s CCTV surveillance unit, have begun reviewing footage from additional cameras in and around the area to gather more leads. Syiem appealed to the public to come forward with any information that could help in identifying the suspect.

“People can share tips through the police control room or by dialling 112. We assure confidentiality; no one needs to disclose their identity,” he said.

He stressed that even the smallest detail might help track down the offender and bring the investigation to a successful close.

When asked by reporters, Syiem acknowledged that this incident marks a first for the district. “We’ve investigated molestation cases in the past, but this is the first time we’re dealing with one where the suspect deliberately targets young girls, particularly schoolchildren, during early morning hours,” he noted.

Police have already taken statements from the victims and registered a formal case at Lumdiengjri police station. The case falls under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.