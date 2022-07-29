SHILLONG: Five persons, including a Meghalaya police constable, have been arrested in connection with alleged illegal drug trade.

The five drug traffickers were arrested from different parts of Meghalaya.

Heroin worth Rs 1 crore have also been recovered from the possession of the arrested persons, Meghalaya police informed on Thursday.

A Meghalaya police official said that 29-year-old Nisooki War was arrested with 201 grams of heroin valued about Rs 1 crore in East Jaintia Hills district, which was smuggled from Cachar district of Assam.

Further, based on the preliminary interrogation of accused, one constable of the armed branch of the Meghalaya police – Triplepearl Pasi of East Jaintia Hills DEF has also been arrested for entering into criminal conspiracy, for aiding and abetting War in the commission of the crime.

In another drug seizure, police seized 10 grams of heroin valued at Rs 30,000 from three persons travelling in a car at West Khasi Hills district.

Meghalaya police have arrested the three drug traffickers and investigation is on to ascertain the other persons involved in the racket.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya police have registered a case under NDPS Act.