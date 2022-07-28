TURA: Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak has been sent to an 8-day police custody.

The Meghalaya police had sought a 14-day police remand for BJP leader Bernard Marak, but the CJM court in Tura granted the police a 8-day custody of Bernard Marak.

Notably, the police have charged the Meghalaya BJP leader with a slew of charges.

On Thursday, the Meghalaya police registered a fresh case against state BJP vice president Bernard Marak.

This new case against Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act.

According to inputs, medical reports of a child, who was rescued by the Meghalaya police on July 22 following the raid at Bernard Marak’s farmhouse near Tura in West Garo Hills district, suggest that the child was sexually assaulted.

On the day, arrested Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak was brought back to the state, a substantial quantity of explosives has been recovered from his farmhouse near Tura.

The recovery was made by a team of Meghalaya police from a “secret chamber” at the farmhouse of Bernard Marak.

The recovery was made when a team of West Garo Hills District Child Protection Unit and Meghalaya police went to the Rimpu Bagan farmhouse of the Meghalaya BJP leader to collect books and clothes of the children, who were rescued in an earlier raid.

The recovered items consist of: 35 gelatin sticks, 100 detonators, four cross-bows and 15 arrows.

Additional charges under Explosives Substances Act, 1908 have been pressed against arrested Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak.

It may be mentioned here that Bernard Marak was the former chairman of a disbanded militant group and had more than 25 criminal cases against him since the early 2000s.

Notably, a team of Meghalaya police arrived in Tura from Uttar Pradesh with BJP leader Bernard Marak on Thursday.

Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on July 26.

Bernard Marak has been accused of running a prostitution racket at his farmhouse near Tura in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

The Meghalaya police made this claim following a raid on Friday night (July 22) at Rimpu Bagan farmhouse of Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak.

A total of 73 people, including 24 girls, were taken into custody by the Meghalaya police following the raid.

The police also rescued five children – four boys and a girl – who were kept under lock and key in unhygienic conditions.