Shillong: A gang suspected to have been involved in multiple petrol pump robberies in Khliehriat, Shillong and Ribhoi were arrested by the East Jaintia Hills district police.

They were arrested based on a case registered with the Khliehriat Police.

As per reports, based on specific inputs with them, a hideout near Umlawang village in East Jaintia Hills was raided by a police team.

During the operation, four persons identified as Jotish Daimary (43) of Udalguri Assam, Bipul Basumatry (37) of Bhergaon, Udalguri, Assam, Sansoma Mooshahary (32) of Kusung Desa, Chirang and Shankar Boro (35) of Panbai, Udalguri were arrested.

The police informed that after their arrest, one AK-47 rifle, fourteen live rounds of AK series ammunition, machetes, one motorcycle bearing registration number AS-27-D-2482 and several other incriminating materials were recovered from their possession.

Another person having links with them, identified as Fajal Haque was also detained by the police from Kamrup Rural.

The accused have confessed that they were involved in multiple petrol station robberies.

An investigation into the case has been initiated.