SHILLONG: The proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) in Meghalaya has expressed displeasure over the summons issued by the national investigation agency (NIA) to the outfit’s leaders.

The HNLC has termed the NIA summons as “uncalled for” since the peace process between the government and the outfit has already started.

The reaction from the HNLC in Meghalaya came after a special judge of the NIA issued summons to the leaders of the outfit.

“This is a clear-cut indication that the authorities concerned have bypassed the entire procedure of the ongoing peace talks,” HNCL general secretary Sainkupar Nongtraw said in a statement.

Notably, the HNLC had asked the authorities in Meghalaya to withdraw all the cases against the outfit for a secure environment during peace talks.

“(Meghalaya) chief minister Conrad Sangma along with home minister Lahkmen Rymbui had asserted that the NIA chargesheet shall not hamper the peace talks,” the HNLC stated.

It added: “The summons are an issue of concern, as when the peace talks are going on, then how can new cases be framed against the leaders.”

“We have had several rounds of meetings with officials of the MHA and the state government. So far, we had been assured of total peace, coordination and cooperation by the government but today’s summon in the local dailies was uncalled for,” the HNLC further said.