Shillong: Paul Lyngdoh, cabinet minister and working president of the United Democratic Party (UDP), said that he is not interested in running for the Shillong parliamentary seat in Meghalaya in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Lyngdoh said he is already busy with his responsibilities as an MLA, cabinet minister, and MDC, and does not have the time or energy to campaign for another position.

Also Read: Assam: 680 BJP leaders join Congress in Karbi Anglong

The West Shillong legislator said many other qualified candidates are interested in running for the UDP ticket, and the party will follow the proper procedure to select the best candidate.

Also Read: Assam: Father-son due arrested for being involved in fake gold racket

He said the UDP is a team-oriented party and needs others to come forward to strengthen the party and governance at the state, district, and parliamentary levels.

Lyngdoh said he was never in the race for the MP election, so it is not a question of him withdrawing.

He believes the UDP should select the best candidate from among the 4-5 aspirants.