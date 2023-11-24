Shillong: The National People’s Party (NPP) in Meghalaya has recommended the names of Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh for the Shillong Lok Sabha seat and sitting MP Agatha Sangma for the Tura seat.

Deputy Chief Minister and NPP state president Prestone Tynsong said the party’s election committee has forwarded the names to NPP national president and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma for approval.

He did not reveal the names of the other aspirants, but party insiders said there were many candidates vying for the NPP ticket from Shillong.

The election committee examined all names in detail before recommending Lyngdoh and Sangma, Tynsong added.

“Unlike in 2019 when NPP had agreed on a common candidate with coalition partner, UDP, this time we are going solo since no such pact has been discussed,” Tynsong clarified.

The Lok Sabha elections in Meghalaya are expected to be held in 2024.