SHILLONG: The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival in Meghalaya reached its crescendo on the final day, leaving attendees in awe with a captivating display of music, cultural vibrancy and the resplendent beauty of nature.

As the sun set on the final day, the RBDSA Sports Complex was bathed in the glow of a successful and “unforgettable festival”.

The final day of the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival in Meghalaya marked the presence of state tourism minister – Paul Lyngdoh.

The RBDSA Sports Complex transformed into a pulsating hub of musical magic, capping off an amazing day of festivities.

The festival’s grand finale featured a stellar line-up of artists, international, national, and local creating an atmosphere of pure musical enchantment.

The line-up went on as Sanam, Boyzone Vocalist Ronan Keating, Jonas Blue, Lou Majaw, Blue Temptation, Da Minot, Nokpante, Rhem, Favian, Wanjop Sohkhlet, Banrap, Youngg Nate, DJ Meban, Lamphrang and Toshan took centre stage, delivering performances that resonated with the diverse audience gathered to bid farewell to this extraordinary celebration.

Meghalaya tourism minister Paul Lyngdoh who graced the festival on its final day, shared his reflections: “This edition of the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival has been the most successful in terms of footfall of tourists as well as the line-up of the artists.”

“Around 70% of the total festival goers are visiting Meghalaya to witness our exciting line-up. The music has been eclectic ranging from traditional Khasi Melodies to Bollywood to grunge and reggae, amidst many more. It has been heartening to witness the convergence of music, nature, and culture in such a beautiful way,” the Meghalaya minister said.

He also expressed gratitude to the artists, sponsors, and the “vibrant community” that made the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2023 a “resounding success”.

Reflecting on the visit of the Ambassador of Japan to the festival, he said that the Ambassador and the government of Meghalaya are exploring an “exciting exchange programme” in relation to the Cherry Blossom.

Sanam, renowned for their genre-defying music and soulful renditions, expressed gratitude for the warm reception, saying: “Shillong, with its Cherry Blossom Festival is just exceptional. It’s been an honour to be part of this incredible festival. Meghalaya’s love for music truly stays unparalleled.”

Local talents also showcased the rich musical talent of Meghalaya and the Northeast, adding their unique flavours to the festival’s grand finale.

As Meghalaya, during this time of the year is full of cherry blossoms, the festival transformed into a mosaic of colours, providing a fitting backdrop to the final day.

The two-day musical extravaganza marked the presence of International Artists including Ne-Yo for the first time in India, creating an atmosphere like nowhere else. People, in thousands, danced and sang along with high spirits, throughout the time.

The festival also promoted local entrepreneurs who went on to give different stalls ranging from handicraft, food, handloom, and other products indigenous to the state of Meghalaya.

The festival became an enchanting platform for the local artists, who performed in the same platform with the global sensations.