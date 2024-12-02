Shillong: The National People’s Party (NPP) has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is attempting to disrupt the stability of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) coalition by threatening to recall its support.

Cabinet Minister and NPP leader Rakkam A Sangma criticized BJP vice president Bernard N Marak for his remarks, stating that the NPP-led coalition has more than 45 MLAs in the 60-member House, well above the required 31 to form a government.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam: Arunachal Police constable held for “poaching” in Tikupani Reserve Forest

Sangma stated that the NPP’s recent withdrawal of support to the BJP-led government in Manipur was a strong message calling for a solution to the ongoing crisis in the state.

He clarified that the decision was not related to elections, but rather a response to the loss of lives in Manipur.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam STF seizes fake currency worth Rs 2.995 lakh in Guwahati

The NPP leadership claimed that it sent a strong message that violence should end by prioritizing the Manipur issue over politics

The BJP, however, has remained sceptical that the NPP will sever ties with the saffron party again, warning that the MDA government will collapse without their support.