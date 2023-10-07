Guwahati: After not receiving salaries for nearly 31 months, the employees of Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) in Meghalaya have now decided to go on a three-day strike from October 10.

The decision came after the council authorities failed to clear two months’ salary dues as it was assured by Chief Executive Member Albinush Marak on September 18.

An employee alleged that two weeks ago when the initial payments were supposed to be made, only a few employees at the lowest level of the eligibility criteria received their dues. This led to a lot of frustration and distress among the staff.

The Non-Gazetted Employees Association of the council declared their intention to hold a three-day sit-in protest outside the council premises starting from October 10.

They have also said that they will not end the protest until the Executive Committee fulfils its promise of releasing two months’ worth of salaries.

Brithen Sangma, the president of NGEA, pointed out that employees’ families are facing dire circumstances, with no money for necessities like food and school fees due to the ongoing financial crisis.

The employees are upset because CEM Albinush Marak had assured them that their two months’ dues would be paid by the end of September, he said.

However, as of today, the first week of October has already passed and no salary was credited as promised, Sangma added.