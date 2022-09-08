SHILLONG: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has said that the peace talks with the HNLC will get impacted by the ongoing probes by the NIA.

The Meghalaya chief minister said that the investigations by central probe agencies will not become hindrances in the peace process with the HNLC.

“Let me assure everybody that there will not be any hindrance or any kind of a stumble or hurdle to the peace talks,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.

This statement by Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma came just a day after the NIA filed charge sheet against four HNLC militants in a bomb blast case.

The HNLC militants, against whom the charge sheet has been filed by the NIA, have been accused of being involved in a bomb blast that took place behind staff quarters of Star Cement Factory Colony Lane in East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya on December 12, 2020.

Also read: Quality of research degraded in Indian universities: Meghalaya governor

Conrad Sangma further informed that informal discussions between the government and the HNLC has already begun.

“We hope very soon we are able to have the official talks. Unofficially many rounds of discussions have taken place,” the Meghalaya CM said.

Furthermore, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma also informed that union home minister Amit Shah has been kept in the loop in regards to the ongoing talks with the HNLC.

“I briefed him on the developments that are taking place and discussions that have been taking place and how we plan to move forward,” the Meghalaya CM said.

Sangma said that the government is committed to ensure that the issue is resolved at the earliest in order to bring lasting peace in the state.