SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Government has decided to construct a new bridge over the Umiam Lake.

The announcement came amidst concerns over the dwindling lifespan of the Umiam Bridge.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that the decision was made as there are no other alternatives left.

The current bridge is 57 years old and Prestone said that its situation needs a “timely stitch”.

Reportedly, a consultant has already been engaged for the job. An inspection of an alternative location near the Army’s boating centre was also conducted.

As per the Deputy CM, a positive report was also submitted by the consultant.

The report indicated that the construction of a new bridge at the inspected site was feasible.

He further informed that the soil testing will be held next week and after the final reports, the construction of the bridge will begin.

He also said that the bridge will be shorter than the existing bridge.