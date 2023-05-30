Guwahati: North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong secured 15th rank among the top central Universities in the country in the latest Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) 2023.

Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla, Vice-Chancellor of NEHU while congratulating the faculty, administrative staff, students all the stakeholders of the varsity said that the goal of making NEHU known to the rest of the world has begun.

He said that the IIRF – 2023 although not the same as the NIRF ranking framework, is a step towards achieving greater goals and that the University has been working towards it.

“The Covid Pandemic has affected everyone and it did not leave even the academics. NEHU has similarly been impacted by the pandemic, however with the IIRF rank of 15th, NEHU has solidified its position among the top Universities in the country”, he said.

Joining as the Vice-Chancellor of the premier university in the Northeast during the peak of the pandemic, Prof Shukla has taken many initiatives to bring back NEHU to its shining colours, NEHU said in a statement.

The University now boasts of having many centres catering to different needs of the present times like the Design Innovation Centre, Office of International Affairs, Research and Development Cell, Dr, Ambedkar Centre of Excellence in Shillong Campus while Bio Incubator Centre, Livelihood Incubation Centre in Tura Campus.

The University also has plans to open a Skill Development Centre to offer certificate courses in different trades which will help the youth of the region become skilfully employable.

Vice-Chancellor Shukla further said that the University is actively working for the placement of the students as well through the placement and training cell and has conducted many placements drives to make sure that the maximum number of students get placed as soon as they graduate from the University.