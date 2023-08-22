SHILLONG: Names for the experts’ committee, which will review the reservation policy in Meghalaya, have been shortlisted.

According to official sources, the shortlisted names will be placed before the Meghalaya cabinet in its next meeting.

“The final decision rests with the government,” sources said.

It may be mentioned here that the Meghalaya government, earlier, had recommended that the experts’ panel on reservation policy be a five-member committee with members from different fields of expertise.

The primary task of the expert committee’s will be to critically examine the existing reservation policy and make recommendations for potential improvements or modifications.