SHILLONG: Members of the Baptist Revival Church in Dimapur and Kohima in Nagaland went on fasting and prayers after a member of the group had a scaring ‘vision’.

One member of the Nagaland church had a vision of the Umiam dam near Shillong in Meghalaya bursting and taking a heavy toll of human lives and property.

The prophecy came to one of the prayer warriors from amongst a group of 24 whilst they were praying for their own programme, The Shillong Times reported.

The prayer group reportedly said they neither had any idea about the dam and nor was it discussed prior to the prayer time.

The Church prayer group plans to visit the Umiam dam on August 30 to intercede on its behalf and to pray for the safety of people residing in the downstream areas of the dam.

Notably, the Umiam dam near Shillong in Meghalaya is one of the oldest hydroelectric power generation structures in the Northeast.

According to reports, the lifespan of the Umiam dam has reduced by at least five years due to pollution and siltation. It is predicted to end by 2024.

The Umiam Dam near Shillong in Meghalaya was constructed in the early 1960s.