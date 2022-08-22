SHILLONG: Governor of Meghalaya – Satya Pal Malik – who is known for not mincing his words – has targeted the Centre yet again.

On this occasion, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik has slammed the central government for not implementing the minimum support price (MSP) for farmers’ produce.

The Meghalaya Governor said that the schemes, which are meant for farmers’ benefit are not being implemented because of “PM Modi’s business magnate friend” Gautam Adani.

Malik said that the country’s farmers cannot be defeated and will continue to protest till their demands are met.

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik made this statement while speaking at a programme at a cow shelter in Kira village in Nuh, Haryana.

“If MSP is not implemented and legal guarantee on MSP is not given, there will be another fight and this time it will be a fierce fight. You cannot defeat the farmer of this country. You cannot scare him… since you cannot send ED or Income-Tax officers, how will you scare the farmer?” the Meghalaya Governor was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

“The MSP is not being implemented because Prime Minister has a friend whose name is Adani, who at the moment has become Asia’s richest person in five years,” he said.

He alleged that in Panipat, Adani has built a big warehouse and stocked it with wheat bought at cheap rates.

“When there is inflation, he will sell that wheat… so these PM’s friends will make profits and farmers will suffer. This will not be tolerated and there will be a fight against it,” the Meghalaya Governor said.