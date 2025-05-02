Meghalaya: Mukul Sangma calls for external probe into illegal coal 'Cartel'

Guwahati: Following explosive Enforcement Directorate (ED) reports detailing rampant illegal coal mining, Meghalaya’s Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Mukul Sangma, has called for an independent, external investigation, alleging a deep-rooted “Cartel” of bureaucrats and politicians.

Sangma’s demands followed the ED raids across 20 locations in Meghalaya’s South Garo Hills and Assam uncovered significant evidence, including over Rs 1.5 crore in cash, luxury vehicles, and incriminating documents, pointing to a large-scale illegal coal operation.

The ED’s press release detailed a “deep-rooted syndicate” facilitating illegal coal transportation, highlighting the massive scale of the operation.

Sangma criticized the Meghalaya government’s inaction, claiming local authorities consistently failed to address the issue despite numerous complaints and FIRs.

“The ED team came to SGH and within a short span was able to uncover illegal mining and transport whereas the local police, despite being present on a daily basis, continue to claim that they have no evidence,” Sangma stated.

Sangma questioned the lack of progress in FIR investigations, asking, “If ED can come and find evidence, how can the police not find evidence?”

He also accused the Chief Minister of consistently denying the existence of illegal mining.

Sangma further alleged that the sheer scale of the illegality suggests a nexus between politicians and bureaucrats, facilitated by those in power.

“Those in power are facilitating this; therefore, the investigation must go beyond what is happening,” he asserted.

He stressed that coal mining falls under the jurisdiction of the Government of India (GOI) and urged central authorities to intervene. Sangma proposed using railway records of coal transport through Jogighopa and Dudhnoi as key evidence.

“I have reasons to believe that illegalities of this scale cannot happen without the patronage of the people in authority”, he noted.

“Sangma added that bureaucrats and politicians established this cartel through a deep-rooted nexus, and therefore, an investigation must target this nexus to protect the interests of the state.”