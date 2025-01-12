Shillong: The villagers of Mukroh in West Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya have decided to boycott the upcoming elections to the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council, scheduled for February 21.

This decision was unanimously taken by the dorbar shnong of Mukroh Pyllun during a meeting.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The villagers said that they came to the decision because of the Meghalaya government’s inaction regarding over the border dispute with Assam.

They accused Assam of illegally constructing a forest beat house within Mukroh and building a road from Khlieh Sanaro to Umlaphiah in Mukroh.

They claimed that the territory belonged to Meghalaya and not Assam.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The villagers also recalled the clash on November 22, 2022, which claimed five lives in Mukroh, but still await a “fair judgment”.

The dorbar shnong claimed that they will reconsider their decision to boycott the elections only if the state government engages in dialogue with the residents.