Meghalaya: MSCPCR Chairperson calls for implementation of child safety guidelines in Schools

Guwahati: The Meghalaya State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) Chairperson, Agatha K Sangma, on Friday called for the urgent implementation of child safety guidelines across all schools in the state to ensure a secure and nurturing environment for children’s holistic development.

Addressing a gathering of school heads, counsellors, teachers, students, and members of the Faith Foundation, Sangma stressed that ensuring a safe and secure learning environment is no longer optional but a legal mandate.

Sangma stated the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) guidelines issued in 2021, which encompass crucial areas such as infrastructure safety, health and hygiene, socio-psychological well-being, and digital protection.

Despite the Supreme Court’s directive for nationwide implementation, she noted a concerning lack of awareness about the guidelines in many schools.

“These guidelines are not mere suggestions; they are a mandate from the Supreme Court,” asserted Sangma. “Their implementation in every school across the country is non-negotiable.”

Sangma also stressed the importance of structurally sound buildings, functional fire safety measures, clean and separate toilets (particularly for girls to combat menstrual hygiene-related dropouts), access to safe drinking water, and hygienic kitchen facilities.

She underscored the necessity of regular medical check-ups, immunization drives, and lauded the recent successful deworming initiatives in schools.

Sangma identified bullying, corporal punishment, and child sexual abuse as critical issues demanding robust reporting and support mechanisms.

She stated the guideline’s call for establishing anti-bullying committees, gender sensitization cells, and providing access to psychological counselling within schools.

Sangma also addressed digital protection, a component added to the guidelines in 2024. She stressed the importance of educating children about cyberbullying, identity theft, and harmful online content, urging schools to actively monitor digital activities and promote responsible internet usage.

Furthermore, Sangma urged for stronger collaborations between civil society organizations, government bodies, and schools.

She added that the guidelines are in alignment with key legislations such as the Right to Education Act, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Juvenile Justice Act.