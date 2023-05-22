SHILLONG: Drones will be used to supply life-saving drugs and other medicines in more remote and isolated areas in Meghalaya.

This was informed by Meghalaya health minister Ampareen Lyngdoh.

Meghalaya government has identified at least 11 remote and isolated health centres in the state, where drones will be deployed to supply medicines.

Over the next few months the number of places where drones will be used to supply medicines are likely to go up to 25.

“There are 11 such sites that have already been marked for drone services,” informed Meghalaya health minister Ampareen Lyngdoh.

She added: “By September-October, we expect these sites to increase substantially to at least 25.”

The drones will be deployed for: Pedaldoba PHC, Mendipathar PHC, Nongalbibra PHC, Samanda PHC, Shallang PHC, Asanang PHC, Dadenggre CHC, Gabil PHC, Manikganj PHC, Sualmeri PHC and Songsak PHC.

Also read: Meghalaya CM reviews damages to British-era Shillong school in fire, announces Rs 1 crore to rebuild institute

It may be mentioned here that a drone station is located at Jengjal sub-divisional hospital in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

“Several states are now conducting pilots, but Meghalaya has a full-fledged drone station in Jengjal,” Ampareen Lyngdoh said.

Notably, drones can deliver a maximum of five kilograms of medicines, at a time, in places that are inaccessible by roads.

The Meghalaya health minister further stated that by the months of September and October this year, drones would be able to deliver up to 25 kilograms of medicines.

She added that delivery of medicines using drone facilities reduces the cost of transportation considerably.

Ampareen Lyngdoh, who is also the minister for Meghalaya agriculture minister, further informed that the government is also mulling to replicate the drone services for delivery of agricultural products.

“If this works in the health services, we can also replicate it for agricultural produce and products. Therefore, we are now expanding the system,” she stated.