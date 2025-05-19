Guwahati: Violence erupted at Lumshnong in Meghalaya on Sunday evening after a youth reportedly died in an accident involving a truck linked to Star Cement.

In retaliation, around 300 irate individuals from nearby villages stormed the company’s premises and set fire to fifteen trucks, triggering chaos and heavy tension in the area.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Superintendent of Police of East Jaintia Hills, Giri Prasad, said a Star Cement truck collided with a Bolero pick-up on NH-06 near Wahiajer village.

The truck allegedly fled the scene, prompting the pick-up and other vehicles to chase it all the way to the Star Cement premises at Lumshnong.

After reaching the Star Cement premises, one of the men from the Bolero pick-up reportedly climbed onto the fleeing truck and assaulted the driver. While trying to escape, the truck ran over the pick-up driver, killing him on the spot.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Superintendent of Police Giri Prasad stated that following the fatal incident, nearly 300 people armed with sticks and weapons stormed the cement plant, unleashing chaos.

The crowd vandalized security posts, destroyed CCTV cameras, and physically assaulted security staff on duty.

The violence escalated as the mob set fire to 14–15 trucks parked inside the facility.

When a fire tender reached the scene, the attackers turned on the emergency crew, attempted to damage the vehicle, and assaulted fire brigade personnel.

Police officers who arrived to contain the violence faced resistance and were attacked by members of the mob.

Authorities managed to bring the situation under control after rapidly deploying additional security forces.

Officials have since tightened security at the Star Cement premises, with senior officers continuously monitoring the area to prevent further unrest, the SP confirmed.

Police have registered a case and launched a full investigation into the incident. Authorities have sent the body of the deceased pick-up driver to the Civil Hospital in Khliehriat for a post-mortem examination.

Sources also revealed that the incident unfolded shortly after the youth died on the spot in the suspected accident.