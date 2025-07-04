Imphal: The Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, has assured the Naga community residing in the underdeveloped Tamenglong district, bordering Nagaland and Assam, of initiating development activities across multiple sectors in the near future.

This assurance followed a meeting between representatives of the Rongmei Naga Council, Manipur, and the Governor at Raj Bhavan, Imphal, on Friday.

According to a Raj Bhavan communiqué, the delegates informed the Governor about several pressing challenges affecting the Tamenglong region.

They pointed out delays in public distribution services, poor power infrastructure, lack of medical staff in health facilities, inadequate transportation, and other deficiencies in essential services.

The delegation urged the government to intervene urgently to improve basic infrastructure and facilitate equitable development in the district.

The Governor gave a patient hearing and assured them that appropriate measures would be taken to address their grievances.

In a separate statement, the Joint Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) from Tamenglong, which also met with the Governor on the same day, raised four major concerns.

The backlog under the National Food Security Act remains significant, the District Hospital faces a severe staff shortage, workers have left the construction of the General Nurse Midwifery (GNM) Institute incomplete, and delays continue to affect the Tamenglong 132/33 kV substation project, which the North Eastern Region Power System Improvement Project (NERPSIP) awarded to PGCIL is implementing.

The CSOs also expressed their appreciation for the Governor’s responsiveness and commitment to address these longstanding issues.

They issued an ultimatum of five working days and expressed their hope and prayers for a positive response from all the concerned departments.