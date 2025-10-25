Guwahati: Meghalaya’s Arts and Culture Minister, Sanbor Shullai, has announced plans to reinstall a life-size statue of Khasi freedom fighter Tirot Sing Syiem in Dhaka, Bangladesh, following its destruction earlier this year.

Shullai, on October 24, stated that he would coordinate with the Indian Embassy in Bangladesh to facilitate the reconstruction.

The original bust, commissioned by him during his previous term in the MDA-I government, was destroyed during unrest in Dhaka.

The minister expressed concern over the incident but noted that the damage was not confined to the Tirot Sing memorial.

He highlighted that statues of Bangladesh’s founding father were also affected, suggesting that the destruction occurred as part of wider disturbances rather than a targeted act against the Khasi leader.

Shullai has already consulted with the Commissioner and Secretary F Kharkongor regarding the restoration project.

He intends to personally visit Dhaka to supervise the installation of a full-scale statue, replacing the earlier bust.

Authorities are expected to finalise the timeline for his visit in the near future. During the trip, Shullai will assess the site to ensure that the memorial is reconstructed appropriately and maintains its purpose of recognising the contributions of the freedom fighter.

Tirot Sing Syiem, a 19th-century Khasi chief, led resistance against British colonial expansion in the Khasi Hills and remains an important historical figure in Meghalaya.