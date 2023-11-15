SHILLONG: A meeting will be convened by the Meghalaya government with all stakeholders to discuss the review of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Amendment Bill (MRSSAB) 2020.

This was informed by Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong to a delegation of the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) on Wednesday (November 15).

The HYC delegation met the Meghalaya deputy chief minister in Shillong and sought an explanation on the decision of the ministry of home affairs (MHA) and the status of the MRSSA Bill 2020.

It may be mentioned here that the central government disapproved and sent back the current MRSSA Bill to the Meghalaya government for review recently.

Also read: Meghalaya HNLC peace talks: State government asks outfit’s top leadership to attend next meeting

“During our discussion, the deputy CM informed us that the MHA has indeed returned the Bill with an observation and a direction that the state government of Meghalaya should revisit the provisions of the Bill,” HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem said.

“As to what are the provisions that has to be revisited by the government, the deputy CM told us that the MHA has certain reservations when it comes to setting up of entry-exit points or the gates as per the provisions of the Act (becuase such) gates will create in-convenience to the visitors or the people who enter the state,” Synrem said.

He added: “Secondly, the MHA has reservation or has put a direction that any Bill or any Act which is made by the state government should not be against or in contravention against any Act passed by the parliament…so they should look into those two aspects.”