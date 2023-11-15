SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government has requested the top leadership of Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) to attend the next meeting in regards to the ongoing peace talks with the outfit.

This was informed by Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday (November 15).

However, the Meghalaya deputy CM said that the state government is still awaiting a response in this regard from the HNLC.

“We are still waiting for a communication from their (HNLC) side because since the top leaders still could not participate in the meeting so we have sent them (members of the HNLC) back with a request and our request is when they are ready to, please let us know as the state government and central government are open and are waiting for the next talk,” Meghalaya deputy CM Prestone Tynsong said.

Also read: Meghalaya: Ri-Bhoi’s Senebi Syngkli to represent India in Asian Arm Wrestling Cup in Uzbekistan

Speaking to media persons in Shillong, Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong said that the state government as well as the Centre is “very firm and determined to continue the talks with the HNLC”.

He added that the peace talks with the HNLC thus far have been held with the “second rank leadership” of the outfit.