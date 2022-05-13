Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has said that the partners in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government in the state is against revision of the border pact, which was signed with Assam recently.

“Nobody said that they want to revisit the MoU. Some of the coalition partners had concerns which were clarified,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.

There has been growing resentment among different groups in Meghalaya over the signing of the border agreement between Meghalaya and Assam on March 29.

The border pact, signed between Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma, resolves to end border disputes in at least six out of 12 areas of differences between the two neighbouring states.

Earlier, the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) had announced that it will move the court challenging the border pact signed between the state governments of Assam and Meghalaya.

KHADC boundary committee member PN Syiem informed that the council will move the court as the Meghalaya government clarified that the border pact signed with Assam will not be reviewed.

Moreover, the KHADC has constituted a coordination committee, which will prepare a report on the border pact, signed between the state governments of Assam and Meghalaya, before moving the Court.