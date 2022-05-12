Meghalaya has been exempted from the common university entrance test (CUET) 2022-23.

This was informed by union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan in a letter to the Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.

CUET would not be required for admission to undergraduate courses in colleges affiliated to the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Meghalaya.

“…taking into consideration the concerns raised by you like geographical conditions, hilly terrain, far-flung location, limited digital connectivity, infrastructure, etc. the affiliated colleges of NEHU will continue with the existing practice for admission instead of CUET,” the letter from union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan to the Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma stated.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) has been introduced for admission to courses in all central universities, starting from this academic year.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma, on April 25, met union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, seeking the exemption from CUET for Meghalaya colleges.

The CUET is expected to provide a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country.

A single exam will enable the candidates to cover a wide outreach and be part of the admission process to various central universities.