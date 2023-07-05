Tura: A man from Assam accused of cattle lifting was lynched in Selsella of West Garo Hills, Meghalaya.

The incident was reported from the Baklagre village of Selsella, West Garo Hills.

The man identified as Aynal Hoque from Assam’s South Salmara, Mankachar was lynched by villagers on July 3 after attempting to steal two cows.

The villagers lynched Hoque after he was caught allegedly stealing the cows.

Reportedly, the accused cattle lifter is also accused of previous criminal activities, including a dacoity case under Tura police station.

The locals said that villagers subjected him to severe beatings, resulting to death.

He died before the police arrived at the scene.

Police have confirmed that Hoque was a habitual offender, involved in numerous cases of cattle and vehicle theft.

In response to the lynching incident, the police have taken suo motu cognizance and registered a First Information Report (FIR).