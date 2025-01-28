Shillong: The Meghalaya Pradesh Mahila Congress has made a strong appeal to preserve the matrilineal system of the Khasi and Jaintia tribes.

They said that children should be taking their mother’s surname to keep the system relevant.

According to Mahila Congress president Joplyn S Shylla, adopting the father’s surname should disqualify individuals from being considered Khasi.

They added that upholding this traditional practice is crucial to safeguarding the unique identity and culture of the Khasi and Jaintia communities.

Shylla also said that preserving the matrilineal system is essential to maintaining the integrity of the tribe’s customs and ensuring the continuity of its cultural heritage.

The Mahila Congress further urged the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council and relevant authorities to take necessary steps to enforce the principle and protect the traditions of the Khasi community.