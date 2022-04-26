Meghalaya: Lou Majaw conferred Lifetime Achievement Award

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday conferred the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ to legendary musician Lou Majaw during the launch of the unique initiative to promote music in the State – “Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project”.

Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project is a unique programme of the Government that will recognise and promote music talents.

Under this initiative, the State Government will support gigs and music shows across the State. It will also provide a platform for musicians to showcase their musical talents.

Through the programme, the Government will also support artists for tours outside the State.

Some of the unique features of this intervention are – the street performance platform, wherein artists will perform in different public spaces being created by the Government and the music café platform, wherein artists will get the opportunity to perform in different cafés across the State.

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Minister said, “We conceptualised this programme to encourage and provide a platform to our musicians and link it up with tourism.”

Stressing the need to further leverage the music scene in the State, which is branded as the ‘Rock Capital of India’, the Chief Minister said that through this unique programme, the State Government will launch a series of events of different genres, which will be promoted to attract tourists in the State.

“We strongly believe that the youth of our State will be engaged through this programme. The project will give them the opportunity to unleash their musical talents,” the Chief Minister added.

He further said that the project will ensure a positive change in the mindset of the youth, who will take up music as a career. “We are trying to create a positive environment for musicians and music lovers. The youth can be engaged productively through this programme,” he stressed.