With an aim to promote, nurture and sells home-grown, handpicked and handcrafted products of Meghalaya in the national capital, an outlet has been opened in New Delhi.

The Store, Meghalayan Age, a one-stop market space was recently launched at Rajiv Gandhi Handicrafts Bhawan on Baba Kharak Singh Road in Connaught Place.

The state emporium was inaugurated by Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

The store which has a modern architectural aesthetic is an initiative of the Meghalaya government to increase the value of arts, handicrafts, and textiles produced in the north-eastern state.

It is a platform to preserve the regions’ primitive traditions and cultures and connect local entrepreneurs’ efforts and struggles into progressive support and reinforcement systems.

This specifically intends to shift the emphasis to the production and manufacturing of food, handicrafts, and natural fibre.

The Store features a diverse selection of curated products ranging from Sung Valley’s Black Clay Pottery to Ryndia silk.

In addition, it sells Meghalayan Agri-products such as Lakadong turmeric, wild forest honey, Sohiong jam, and other locally grown spices, grains, and herbs.

The store’s architecture embodies the rich cultural heritage of Meghalaya’s three major tribes, the Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo; a true depiction of the state’s connection to its roots.



“The Store is not just a business-making entity. It empathetically views the practical challenges of entrepreneurs, particularly women, who intend to progress while continuing to revive the culture,” says Ridahunlang Gatphoh, Founder of Dak_ti Craft, a social enterprise based in Shillong.

The Meghalayan Age also intends to reduce the carbon footprint by going natural and eco-friendly to emanate a sense and awareness towards sustainable ecotourism, says the entrepreneur.

He says that the general consciousness helps foster a spirit of gratitude towards nature and the natural wonders of the world.

Local entrepreneurs across Meghalaya will be introduced to market space for customers, clients, curators, and art enthusiasts, says Gatphoh.