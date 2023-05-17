Guwahati: In a significant development, the state cabinet of Meghalaya has unanimously approved the renaming of Lady Hydari Park to Ka Phan Nonglait Park.

The decision, long-awaited and now realized, holds great historical and cultural significance for the Khasi community in the region.

Announcing the cabinet’s decision, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma expressed his satisfaction, stating, “The decision to rename Lady Hydari Park as Ka Phan Nonglait Park has been approved. This choice was made long ago, but it faced obstacles due to administrative issues. Today, we have finally given our official endorsement to the proposal.”

The renaming of the park honours the memory of Phan Nonglait, a revered freedom fighter from the British colonial era.

Phan Nonglait holds a special place in the hearts of many people within the Khasi community, as she symbolizes the spirit of resistance and the struggle for independence.

Lady Hydari Park, previously named after the wife of Assam’s Governor, Sir Akbar Hydari, has long been a popular recreational space in Meghalaya.

The decision to rename the park acknowledges the historical significance of Phan Nonglait’s contributions and aims to preserve her legacy for future generations.